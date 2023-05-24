Ottawa mayor throws support behind Ontario bill to fire misbehaving councillors

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says he is supportive of a private member's bill in the Ontario Legislature that would give municipalities the authority to kick someone off city council for serious code of conduct violations.

"I support Bill 5. I think it's reasonable and appropriate," Sutcliffe told reporters following council on Wednesday.

Bill 5, which was moved by Orléans Liberal MPP Stephen Blais, would permit municipalities and local boards to direct the Integrity Commissioner to apply to the court to vacate a member’s seat if the Commissioner’s inquiry determines that the member has contravened the code of conduct by failing to comply with the workplace violence or harassment policies.

It was raised on the heels of scandals involving former Ottawa city councillor Rick Chiarelli, who was the subject of numerous complaints of inappropriate behaviour, including sexual harassment and bullying, toward staff members and people applying to work in his office. While Chiarelli continued to deny the allegations, the city's integrity commissioner repeatedly ruled against him, and council voted twice to suspend his pay in wake of the reports into his conduct.

Chiarelli refused to resign during the height of the scandals he was facing, but chose not to seek re-election in 2022.

City council approved a motion by Coun. Ariel Troster that directs Sutcliffe to write to Premier Doug Ford in support of the bill.

The Municipal Act does not permit a city councillor's seat to be vacated for violating a council's code of conduct for workplace violence or harassment policies. Blais's bill aims to change that. His first attempt at passing the bill died on the order paper when the 2022 provincial election was called.