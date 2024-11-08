OPP looking to locate missing man, 52, last seen in Ottawa

Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public for help in locating a man, 52, who was last seen in the Ottawa area in September.

Richard was recently reported missing, police say. Police did not provide his last name.

He is known to frequent Quinte West, Ont. and Barrie.

He is described as five-foot-seven, 180 pounds, with short light-brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Richard's whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and refer to incident E241473707.