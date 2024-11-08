OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • OPP looking to locate missing man, 52, last seen in Ottawa

    Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public for help in locating a man, 52, who was last seen in the Ottawa area in September. (OPP/ X) Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public for help in locating a man, 52, who was last seen in the Ottawa area in September. (OPP/ X)
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public for help in locating a man, 52, who was last seen in the Ottawa area in September.

    Richard was recently reported missing, police say. Police did not provide his last name. 

    He is known to frequent Quinte West, Ont. and Barrie.

    He is described as five-foot-seven, 180 pounds, with short light-brown hair and blue eyes.

    Anyone with information about Richard's whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and refer to incident E241473707.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic

    Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, Dutch authorities said Friday. Five people were treated at hospitals and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Amsterdam, Israel and across Europe.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News