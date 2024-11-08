OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 35 truck loads of garbage removed from street in Ottawa's east end

    A garbage pile has been removed from Old Innes Road in Ottawa's east end. (Joshua Marano/CTV News Ottawa A garbage pile has been removed from Old Innes Road in Ottawa's east end. (Joshua Marano/CTV News Ottawa
    Share

    A pile of garbage in the area of Old Innes Road in Ottawa's east end has been removed and new blockades have been set up, less than 24-hours after the illegally dumping was first reported.

    The plot of land was littered with broken furniture, food waste, and industrial materials such as asphalt, among others.

    Public Works crews worked throughout the night clearing out the loose trash, hauling away 35 truck loads of garbage.  

    The large pile of discarded items along Old Innes Road includes black trash bags filled with food waste, tires, broken furniture, oil containers and industrial materials such as asphalt. Ottawa, Ont. Nov. 7, 2024. (Tyler Fleming / CTV News).

    Friday morning, it continued, breaking down the solidified asphalt that had been sitting on the side of the road for nearly a year-and-a-half, to make way for a new section of barriers.

    The concrete blocks are designed to ensure no illegal dumping will be done at this location again with city officials continuing to remind residents of the fines in place. They include:

    • $205 for garbage placed in a park bin
    • Minimum $500 for dumping in a park
    • $300 for dumping on private property
    • Minimum $500 for littering

    The clean-up comes amid the city’s introduction of a new three-item curbside garbage limit. The barriers at the Old Innes Road location, are one of the first steps in ensuring garbage is not disposed of illegally.

    More details to come.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic

    Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, Dutch authorities said Friday. Five people were treated at hospitals and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Amsterdam, Israel and across Europe.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News