35 truck loads of garbage removed from street in Ottawa's east end

A pile of garbage in the area of Old Innes Road in Ottawa's east end has been removed and new blockades have been set up, less than 24-hours after the illegally dumping was first reported.

The plot of land was littered with broken furniture, food waste, and industrial materials such as asphalt, among others.

Public Works crews worked throughout the night clearing out the loose trash, hauling away 35 truck loads of garbage.

The large pile of discarded items along Old Innes Road includes black trash bags filled with food waste, tires, broken furniture, oil containers and industrial materials such as asphalt. Ottawa, Ont. Nov. 7, 2024. (Tyler Fleming / CTV News).

Friday morning, it continued, breaking down the solidified asphalt that had been sitting on the side of the road for nearly a year-and-a-half, to make way for a new section of barriers.

The concrete blocks are designed to ensure no illegal dumping will be done at this location again with city officials continuing to remind residents of the fines in place. They include:

$205 for garbage placed in a park bin

Minimum $500 for dumping in a park

$300 for dumping on private property

Minimum $500 for littering

The clean-up comes amid the city’s introduction of a new three-item curbside garbage limit. The barriers at the Old Innes Road location, are one of the first steps in ensuring garbage is not disposed of illegally.



More details to come.