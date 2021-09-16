OTTAWA -- An Ottawa man is $1 million richer.

Richard Wiles won the guaranteed $1 million prize in the Aug. 7 Lotto 6/49 draw.

The winning ticket was purchased at the MacEwen Gas Station on Dunrobin Road.

Meantime, an Ottawa grandmother is $250,000 richer after winning with Instant Hit It Big.

“When I scanned the ticket and saw all those zeroes it was like a dream!," said Fatima Da Silva as she picked up her winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

The 61-year-old said her win will make her husband's retirement a possibility and they will take a trip to Portugal to visit family.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Petro Canada on Bank Street in Ottawa's south end.

Instant Hit It Big is available for $10 and the top prize is $250,000.