Ottawa man wins guaranteed prize in Lotto 6/49 draw
Richard Wiles of Ottawa picks up his $1 million prize from the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. (Photo courtesy: OLG)
OTTAWA -- An Ottawa man is $1 million richer.
Richard Wiles won the guaranteed $1 million prize in the Aug. 7 Lotto 6/49 draw.
The winning ticket was purchased at the MacEwen Gas Station on Dunrobin Road.
Meantime, an Ottawa grandmother is $250,000 richer after winning with Instant Hit It Big.
“When I scanned the ticket and saw all those zeroes it was like a dream!," said Fatima Da Silva as she picked up her winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
The 61-year-old said her win will make her husband's retirement a possibility and they will take a trip to Portugal to visit family.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Petro Canada on Bank Street in Ottawa's south end.
Instant Hit It Big is available for $10 and the top prize is $250,000.