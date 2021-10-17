KINGSTON, ONT. -- Police in Kingston, Ont. have identified an Ottawa man as the victim of a weekend homicide.

Emergency crews responded to a call in the area of Sydenham Road and Highway 401 at approximately 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second man was transported to the Kingston General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was identified Monday as Carl-Alen Delphin, 20, of Ottawa. The second victim, who is 29, remains in the ICU; he is also from the Ottawa area, but police did not identify him.

"Investigators believe the incident could be associated to a shooting that occurred the night prior on Theresa Crescent around 8:20 p.m.," said police in a statement Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660.

"Detectives from the Major Crime Unit are aware that several vehicles were in the area at the time of the incident and would like witnesses to come forward including persons with vehicle dash cameras," police said Monday.