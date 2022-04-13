Ottawa man facing child pornography charges

A 21-year-old man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation by Ottawa police.

The Ottawa Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit launched an investigation in March following a tip from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre, indicating an Ottawa resident was suspected of being in possession of child pornography.

Police say on Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at a home on McArthur Avenue.

Alanzo Sanchez, 21, of Ottawa is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.