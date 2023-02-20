Ottawa man drives nearly three times speed limit, blows nearly three times legal limit in Chelsea, Que.

An Ottawa driver had his vehicle seized and licence suspended after he was caught driving 80 km/h over the speed limit while drunk in west Quebec Saturday night.

The 48-year-old man was caught driving 130 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Notch Road in Chelsea just after 9:30 p.m., MRC des Collines police said in a news release.

After police pulled him over, he blew nearly three times the legal blood alcohol limit on a breathalyzer. He had also passed another vehicle on a double-lined section of the road, police said.

"It should be noted that he already had a history of drunk driving," police said.

The man's vehicle was seized and driver's licence was suspended, both for 90 days.

He was also fined a total of $1,875 and docked 17 demerit points for speeding and illegally overtaking.