Ottawa man charged with sexual assault

Ottawa police say investigators are concerned there may be other victims after a 47-year-old Ottawa man was charged with sexual assault.

Ottawa police released few details about the investigation in a media release on Friday.

Jason O'Toole is facing charges of assault causing bodily harm, sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, administer a noxious substance with intent to aggrieve or annoy and overcome resistance to an offence by using a drug.

O'Toole is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222, extension 5625 or by email at mcm@ottawapolice.ca.