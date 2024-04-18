OTTAWA
Ottawa

Ottawa man charged with aggravated sexual assault

A police vehicle sits outside the Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. in this undated photo.
Ottawa police believe there may be other victims, after charging a 57-year-old Ottawa man with aggravated sexual assault.

Police are releasing few details about the case, only saying the investigation was launched in March.

On Wednesday, police charged Michael Stevens with one count of aggravated sexual assault.

"Investigators believe that there may be other incidents and are seeking further victims," police said in a statement.

"Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incidents involving Stevens is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222."

