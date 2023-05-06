Ottawa Humane Society looks to end cycle of homeless cats

The Ottawa Humane Society is urging people to spay or neuter your cat and keep the animals indoors, in a bid to end the cycle of homeless cats in the city of Ottawa this summer.

"Each year, we see the same cycle of young, stray kittens who need shelter and care," the Ottawa Humane Society said in a statement.

"It takes a community working together to end the cycle of homeless cats."

Ottawa Humane Society manager: adoptions and rehoming Shaun Renton tells Newstalk 580 CFRA that the shelter is "getting into the start of kitten season", and the number of homeless cats will increase in the weeks ahead.

"So, we're seeing around 200 cats come in monthly, but this does usually go up to 300-350 kittens at the heart of summer," Renton told CFRA's Ottawa Now with guest host Colton Praill on Friday.

"Luckily, we have a really good team here to care for the animals, but obviously it does get busy and the team works diligently to care for every animal in the building.

"We are definitely a lot busier in the summer months with the extra animals coming in, and we do luckily have a lot of foster volunteers that do care for animals until they are ready to be adopted."

The Ottawa Humane Society offers the following tips to help keep cats from becoming homeless.

Spay/neuter your cat : "A cat who is sterilized will not make more kittens who need their own "spay/neuter surgeries and forever homes," the humane society said.

: "A cat who is sterilized will not make more kittens who need their own "spay/neuter surgeries and forever homes," the humane society said. Keep your cats indoors: The humane society says while it may be legal for cats to be outdoors, "That doesn't mean it's in the cat's best interest."

"Even if you don't get it spayed or neutered, if your cat is indoors it can't be adding to the population of stray kittens out there," Renton said.

If you do see a cat or kitten outside, Renton says don't assume they need help immediately.

"If you see young kittens, give them their best chance – just watch carefully for the kittens' mom returning because up to the age of eight weeks it is in their best interest to be cared for by their mother," Renton said. "Keep watching them; if you don't see a mother come or if the animals are clearly in distress, then give bylaw a call."

The Ottawa Humane Society says if you are looking to adopt a cat, acquire it from a "responsible source."

Renton says in addition to spay/neutering your cat and keeping them indoors, donations will also help support homeless cats this spring and summer in Ottawa.

"The community can visit the OHS website and make a donation; every little does help, especially coming into the busier season."