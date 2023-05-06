Ottawa Humane Society looks to end cycle of homeless cats
The Ottawa Humane Society is urging people to spay or neuter your cat and keep the animals indoors, in a bid to end the cycle of homeless cats in the city of Ottawa this summer.
"Each year, we see the same cycle of young, stray kittens who need shelter and care," the Ottawa Humane Society said in a statement.
"It takes a community working together to end the cycle of homeless cats."
Ottawa Humane Society manager: adoptions and rehoming Shaun Renton tells Newstalk 580 CFRA that the shelter is "getting into the start of kitten season", and the number of homeless cats will increase in the weeks ahead.
"So, we're seeing around 200 cats come in monthly, but this does usually go up to 300-350 kittens at the heart of summer," Renton told CFRA's Ottawa Now with guest host Colton Praill on Friday.
"Luckily, we have a really good team here to care for the animals, but obviously it does get busy and the team works diligently to care for every animal in the building.
"We are definitely a lot busier in the summer months with the extra animals coming in, and we do luckily have a lot of foster volunteers that do care for animals until they are ready to be adopted."
The Ottawa Humane Society offers the following tips to help keep cats from becoming homeless.
- Spay/neuter your cat: "A cat who is sterilized will not make more kittens who need their own "spay/neuter surgeries and forever homes," the humane society said.
- Keep your cats indoors: The humane society says while it may be legal for cats to be outdoors, "That doesn't mean it's in the cat's best interest."
"Even if you don't get it spayed or neutered, if your cat is indoors it can't be adding to the population of stray kittens out there," Renton said.
If you do see a cat or kitten outside, Renton says don't assume they need help immediately.
"If you see young kittens, give them their best chance – just watch carefully for the kittens' mom returning because up to the age of eight weeks it is in their best interest to be cared for by their mother," Renton said. "Keep watching them; if you don't see a mother come or if the animals are clearly in distress, then give bylaw a call."
The Ottawa Humane Society says if you are looking to adopt a cat, acquire it from a "responsible source."
Renton says in addition to spay/neutering your cat and keeping them indoors, donations will also help support homeless cats this spring and summer in Ottawa.
"The community can visit the OHS website and make a donation; every little does help, especially coming into the busier season."
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa Humane Society looks to end cycle of homeless cats
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES | Watch live coverage of King Charles III's coronation
With King Charles III and Queen Camilla set to be crowned at Westminster Abbey today, CTV News will be offering live coverage of the ceremony.
An hour-by-hour schedule for King Charles III's historic coronation day
King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to be crowned in a history-making ceremony at Westminster Abbey. CTVNews.ca offers an hour-by-hour breakdown of what to expect on Saturday.
'Not My King': Police arrest anti-monarchy protesters ahead of King Charles' coronation
Police arrested the leader of the anti-monarchy group Republic hours before King Charles' coronation on Saturday and a number of other protesters who had gathered among the crowds lining the procession route in central London.
A COVID legacy? When doctors say we should still be masking up
Infectious diseases specialists are hoping the practice of masking, which emerged in this country as a response to the pandemic, will continue at certain times and in certain places to help reduce the spread of not only COVID-19, but influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) as well.
Planned tribute show in Gordon Lightfoot's hometown now a memorial
Fans of Gordon Lightfoot will gather tonight in his Orillia, Ont. hometown for a concert honouring the late folk singer-songwriter.
Grocery rebate payments to be issued in July, CRA says as bill poised to pass next week
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday that the federal government would be issuing the promised 'grocery rebate' payments in 'just a few weeks.' But, according to the Canada Revenue Agency, they won't be landing in eligible Canadians' bank accounts until July.
1 dead among 5 shooting victims at Mississippi restaurant
Police in Mississippi say one person is dead after at least five people were shot during a Cinco de Mayo party at a restaurant late Friday night.
Experts have 'mixed emotions' to WHO announcement on COVID: here's why
Experts say they have 'mixed emotions' on the World Health Organization's declaration that COVID-19 is no longer a global emergency.
Canadian regulator launches public consultation on banning Fox News from cable packages
Canadian regulators have launched a public consultation on calls to ban Fox News after receiving complaints saying the network has aired hateful content about LGBTQ2S+ people.
Atlantic
-
Tracy Kitch fraud case: Nova Scotia's highest court cites flaws in lower court ruling
Nova Scotia's highest court released Friday a written decision explaining why it quashed the fraud conviction of a children's hospital CEO who used her corporate credit card to allegedly pay for $47,000 in personal expenses.
-
New Brunswick's fisheries minister demands immediate crackdown on baby eel poaching
Growing tensions over enforcement of the baby eel fishery closure in the Maritimes have prompted a call from New Brunswick's fisheries minister for immediate federal action to stop alleged illegal fishing.
-
Burning of Pride flag outside Halifax school motivated by hate, charges pending: RCMP
Halifax RCMP say three youths were motivated by hate when they burned a Pride flag outside their school in late April.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Watch live coverage of King Charles III's coronation
With King Charles III and Queen Camilla set to be crowned at Westminster Abbey today, CTV News will be offering live coverage of the ceremony.
-
Ontario woman says she watched her loved one die after being placed on 911 hold
An Ontario woman has been left reeling after she was placed on a 911 hold for several minutes while trying to resuscitate her dying loved one.
-
Police charge suspect who allegedly held a cell phone under a change room door in Toronto
A man has been arrested after he was caught allegedly holding a cell phone under the door of a west-end store’s changing room while a woman was putting on some clothes.
Montreal
-
Montreal pub Ye Olde Orchard ordered to add French to its sign
A Montreal pub located in a majority-Anglophone neighbourhood is speaking out after it was ordered to modify its storefront sign because of a lack of French. Ye Olde Orchard, stationed on Monkland Avenue in the N.D.G. borough, received a letter from Quebec's French-language watchdog (OQLF) earlier this week stating the pub does not comply with the province's signage rules.
-
Inappropriate sexual behavior is common in Quebec workplaces, study finds
Inappropriate sexual behaviour in Quebec workplaces is commonplace, according to a Friday report. About half of the people surveyed said they observed or experienced inappropriate behaviour in the previous year. The report says the existing methods of complaint and redress are inadequate.
-
Turnover rates for nurses in Quebec hospitals are higher than in pre-pandemic times
Turnover rates for nurses in Quebec hospitals increased nearly 10 per cent in 2022 compared to pre-pandemic rates, which comes as no surprise to nurses who are struggling to stick it out in the profession.
Northern Ontario
-
Grocery rebate payments to be issued in July, CRA says as bill poised to pass next week
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday that the federal government would be issuing the promised 'grocery rebate' payments in 'just a few weeks.' But, according to the Canada Revenue Agency, they won't be landing in eligible Canadians' bank accounts until July.
-
Elliot Lake, Ont., suspect, 13, charged with nine sexual assaults
A 13-year-old suspect in Elliot Lake has been charged with nine counts of sexual assault.
-
Driver of 'over-filled' van transporting 15 people in Ontario stopped three times, facing 25+ charges
Ontario police say a driver who was transporting more than a dozen people in a van without a proper licence, seatbelts, or working seats earlier this week is facing over 25 charges.
London
-
Caught on Video: lumber wielding man sticks London Music Hall of Fame with massive repair bill
A man was caught on surveillance video repeatedly smashing a piece of lumber into the front of the London Music Hall of Fame early Friday morning.
-
Two separate collision cause traffic issues in London, Ont.
There were traffic issues around London, Ont. Friday evening caused by a pair of crashes in different parts of the city.
-
Children on board school bus during afternoon crash
There were roughly two dozen children on board a school bus that was involved in a crash in London, Ont. Friday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Battle brewing in rural Manitoba after councillor ousted by fellow members
A battle is brewing in a rural municipality in Manitoba where one councillor says her fellow members of council ousted her – something the province says can only be done by the court.
-
'Close them down': Province settles class action lawsuit with former Manitoba Developmental Centre residents
A major class action lawsuit between the province and former residents of an institution for people with intellectual disabilities has been settled.
-
Hundreds march as Red Dress Day is marked across Manitoba
In a powerful moment in Downtown Winnipeg, hundreds of people walked hand-in-hand to the beat of traditional drums and signing, honouring missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and two-spirited people.
Kitchener
-
Weapons investigation near Kitchener elementary school, youth charged: WRPS
Waterloo regional police were in the area of Westmount Road and Glasgow Street investigating a weapons incident Friday afternoon.
-
Kitchener community rallies for change on Red Dress Day
Red dresses and shirts were on display Friday evening in a downtown Kitchener park as the community came together to mourn missing and murdered Indigenous women.
-
‘I thought it was a bit tongue in cheek’: Could a ‘Night Mayor’ help Kitchener’s downtown?
Downtown Kitchener may seem quieter than long-time city councillor Scott Davey would like, but there may be a solution seen in some of the major capitals of the world.
Calgary
-
New look? Why an Alberta NDP shift could attract voters
It's long been considered the home for Alberta's left-leaning voters, but experts believe a policy shift is tilting the NDP toward new territory.
-
Red dresses honour memory of murdered and missing Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people
Red dresses were waving in the wind, in windows, from trees, and other special places across Canada today.
-
Calgary addiction survivors warn of contaminated drugs as overdose calls increase
Calgarians who have survived traumatic overdose experiences are raising awareness of the increasing dangers of drug contaminants as poisoning deaths and EMS calls climb higher.
Saskatoon
-
'We're literally in the flames': Community battles Sask. largest wildfire, under evacuation order
Residents of La Loche and Clearwater River Dene Nation are under a mandatory evacuation order, as a large wildfire nears the communities. The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) told reporters on Thursday, it’s the largest fire of concern in the province.
-
Saskatchewan announces new payment model for family physicians
A new form of payment has been unveiled by the province of Saskatchewan to retain and recruit family physicians.
-
How Sask. hospital crisis is impacting response times for ambulance, fire crews
Paramedics in Saskatchewan are being taken away from responding to emergency calls, to wait with patients for an available hospital bed.
Edmonton
-
Mother, child killed in Mill Woods Friday: source
CTV News has learned that a mother and 11-year-old child have been stabbed near Crawford Plains school and both are dead.
-
New evacuation alerts issued late Friday for Lac Ste. Anne, Big Lakes County
New evacuation alerts were issued in several central Alberta communities late on Friday, and another fire is under watch.
-
Strathcona County residents ordered to evacuate immediately
Strathcona County has issued two evacuation alerts due to a large grass fire burning in the area of Township Road 534 and Range Road 220.
Vancouver
-
Ibrahim Ali murder trial: Defence calls witness a liar during cross-examination
A lawyer representing the man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby in 2017 accused a friend of the victim of being a liar on Friday.
-
‘We’re just praying’: Communities brace for more flooding in B.C Interior
Communities in B.C.’s central and southern Interior are bracing for more flooding. In Parker Cove, near Vernon, residents and volunteers have been filling sandbags for days.
-
Indigenous women dramatically overrepresented among victims of violence in Vancouver on national day of awareness
Friday was a sombre, emotional day for thousands across the country who have been affected by the disappearance or death of an Indigenous friend or family member.
Regina
-
Public mischief investigation launched following hoax report of shooting in Sask.
A large police response began immediately after a call to the Indian Head detachment from a terrified person on May 2, who reportedly witnessed a shooting inside a home in Montmartre, Sask.
-
La Loche residents to be evacuated to Regina amidst wildfire risk: SPSA
As active wildfires approach communities in northern parts of Saskatchewan, affected residents are being evacuated to Regina.
-
Art display brings attention to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls
An exhibit created by a Prince Albert artist is on display at the Saskatchewan Legislature.