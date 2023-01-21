Ottawa Humane Society launches program for dogs to visit fire stations
Some Ottawa firefighters will receive a visit from a dog this winter, as part of a new program to support the mental health and wellbeing of first responders in Ottawa.
The Ottawa Humane Society has launched a new program, teaming up with the Ottawa Fire Service to visit fire stations regularly over the coming months with specially assessed and selected dogs.
"The mental health benefits of spending time with animals are very clear," Ottawa Humane Society president and CEO Sharon Miko said in a statement.
"Interacting with animals can reduce a person’s stress, increase their happiness, lower their blood pressure and can help them relax after a stressful event."
This week, Mowgli, a five-year-old border collie, dropped by Station 12 on O'Connor Street to visit firefighters.
The dogs participating in the program are not dogs in the care of the Ottawa Humane society, according to Miko. They are volunteer dogs participating with their owners.
Miko says the Ottawa Humane Society hopes to expand the program and arrange visits to support firefighters who have recently experienced a traumatic event.
"Our first visit was a great success, the firefighters of Station 12 were thrilled to visit with Mowgli," Miko said.
"This is just the very beginning of the program. We’ve got big plans to bring the therapeutic companionship of dogs to more of Ottawa’s first responders in the future."
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Buckingham Palace releases more details on coronation of King Charles III
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Buckingham Palace releases more details on coronation of King Charles III
Buckingham Palace has released new details on the coronation of King Charles III that will take place over three days in May, including its plan for tickets to the events.
Jeremy Renner says he broke 30-plus bones in snowplow mishap
Actor Jeremy Renner says he broke more than 30 bones in a snowplow accident on New Year's Day.
How will the WHO's decision on COVID emergency declaration affect Canada?
Next week, the WHO will decide if the COVID-19 pandemic is still a global emergency. Public officials say this decision will be important as they urge Canadians to get boosters and to stay vigilant.
BREAKING | Nelson, B.C. police officer dies from injuries more than a week after deadly avalanche
The second B.C. police officer caught in an avalanche while skiing in the backcountry near Kaslo earlier this month has died.
Ottawa announces $2.8-billion settlement of B.C. day scholar lawsuit
The federal government says it's come to a $2.8-billion agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by members of a British Columbia Indigenous band who attended residential schools as day scholars.
Legault accuses Trudeau of attacking democracy and the Quebec people
Quebec Premier François Legault accused his federal counterpart Justin Trudeau on Saturday on social networks of "attacking democracy and the entire Quebec people" by wanting to weaken the capacities of the Quebec national assembly.
W5: The Informant | How avocado became 'green gold' to Mexican drug cartels, and a deeper dive into the Pivot Airlines saga
On CTVNews.ca/W5: Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights some of W5's upcoming investigations, including Mexico's multi-billion dollar avocado industry run by cartels, and a continuing look into the Pivot Airlines passengers and crew who were detained for months without charges in the Dominican Republic.
As health funding deal nears, N.B. premier not expecting feds to offer 'full amount' of provinces' transfer ask
The premier of New Brunswick says it’s “exciting” and “encouraging” the federal government and the provinces are getting closer to a long-term health-care funding deal, but that he's doubtful the premiers will receive the full amount they're asking for.
Don't tell mom: Quebec girl, 6, secretly racks up $2,100 Amazon bill
A Montreal-area mother says she was shocked to learn her clever six-year-old daughter was able to buy more than $2,100 worth of purchases on her Amazon account right under her nose.
Atlantic
-
Friday snow reports and storm set to arrive Monday for the Maritimes
As of Saturday morning, widespread snow totals of 10 to 25 cm have been reported in Nova Scotia from our latest weather system. Now we're turning our attention to a storm system that will travel from Cape Cod across Nova Scotia on Monday.
-
Sixth day of no power for many rural southeast New Brunswick residents
The effects of the ice storm that hit parts of New Brunswick on Monday are still being felt in rural areas south of Moncton.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador to hold emergency debate about ongoing ambulance strike
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey is calling for an emergency sitting of the legislature to address an ongoing ambulance strike.
Toronto
-
37-year-old man charged with aggravated assault in 'unprovoked attack' of senior in Toronto
A suspect has been formally charged with aggravated assault in connection with an “unprovoked attack” on an elderly woman in downtown Toronto.
-
Explainer: Pharmacists address questions over new prescribing powers in Ontario
Since new legislation came into effecton Jan. 1 allowing Ontario pharmacists to prescribe for 13 "minor ailments," some doctors have taken to social media to voice concerns.
-
Public transit users concerned proposed TTC service cuts will increase safety risks
Public transit users are speaking out against proposed Toronto Transit Commission service cuts that they say could further put riders' safety at risk at a time when violent incidents on subways and streetcars are on the rise.
Montreal
-
Legault accuses Trudeau of attacking democracy and the Quebec people
Quebec Premier François Legault accused his federal counterpart Justin Trudeau on Saturday on social networks of "attacking democracy and the entire Quebec people" by wanting to weaken the capacities of the Quebec national assembly.
-
The curious case of the Montreal cone that was paved into a sidewalk
The City of Montreal said the cone paved into the Sherbrooke Street west sidewalk is only temporary as a streetlight will be installed in the near future.
-
Montreal will review commercial window sign regulations after hair salon fights back
The City of Montreal will undergo a "major revision" of its regulations on commercial window signs after a Little Italy hair salon fought against an unexpected fee. Last month, the Two Horses hair salon was fined nearly $1,000 because its window signs were painted on the outside instead of the inside. According to the manager, the fee was salt in the wound for a small business that had struggled through two years of construction at Plaza St-Hubert and subsequent COVID-19 restrictions.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Buckingham Palace releases more details on coronation of King Charles III
Buckingham Palace has released new details on the coronation of King Charles III that will take place over three days in May, including its plan for tickets to the events.
-
Violence also found in northern schools; union officials say
High school teachers across the province say they need more training and more staff hired to address school violence.
-
Ottawa announces $2.8-billion settlement of B.C. day scholar lawsuit
The federal government says it's come to a $2.8-billion agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by members of a British Columbia Indigenous band who attended residential schools as day scholars.
London
-
‘Huge for Tourism’: London Sledge Hockey tournament draws thousands to Forest City
Great Britain has come from across the pond to the frozen pond to compete in the 17th annual London Blizzard Sledge Hockey tournament.
-
BMO Centre awarded $150K grant to help pay for pandemic recovery
On Saturday afternoon, the London Optimist Sports Centre announced that it was awarded a $150,000 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation
-
Mayor of St. Thomas drives home the message that a new transit link could benefit both the Railway City and the Forest City
St. Thomas Mayor Joe Preston says London, St. Thomas and large businesses in the area would benefit from a transit service that would join the two communities.
Winnipeg
-
'Appeared to be in psychosis': patient becomes violent at Grace Hospital
Winnipeg police are investigating after a patient became violent at Grace Hospital Saturday morning, causing damage, and alarming patients and staff.
-
Two charged after child and father assaulted on bus: Winnipeg police
Two people have been charged after they allegedly assaulted a father and his 10-year-old son on a Winnipeg Transit bus Thursday night.
-
High-risk sex offender to live in Winnipeg: WPS
Winnipeg police are warning the public about the release of a high-risk sex offender who they say is likely to re-offend.
Kitchener
-
'It’s a little bit of a challenge': Local pharmacists adjusting to new prescribing powers
Ontario pharmacist's new powers to prescribe have been welcomed by many, but the transition hasn’t been without some bumps in the road.
-
UGDSB warns parents about elementary students being robbed
The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) is warning parents after receiving reports that several young students were robbed near a Guelph plaza as they were walking home from school.
-
Police say evidence of drug production found in Kitchener, Ont. house that exploded
Waterloo regional police say evidence “consistent with illicit drug production” has been seized from a Kitchener, Ont. home that exploded Wednesday night.
Calgary
-
Danielle Smith orders email review over prosecution pressure reports
Danielle Smith says she's called for a review into allegations one of her staff members tried to influence Alberta's crown prosecutors.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nelson, B.C. police officer dies from injuries more than a week after deadly avalanche
The second B.C. police officer caught in an avalanche while skiing in the backcountry near Kaslo earlier this month has died.
-
Charges laid against Lethbridge parents in brutal assault of 6-week-old baby
A Lethbridge baby is in hospital, in critical condition, while her parents are behind bars, accused of her horrific abuse.
Saskatoon
-
Choiceland youth sentenced for 'brutal' murder of his mother
A 14-year-old boy who killed his pregnant mother was sentenced to six years and eight months at a Nipawin courthouse on Friday.
-
Twin brothers take hobby to new heights at Saskatoon Toy Farm Toy and Collectible Show
Like many farmers across Saskatchewan, Leif and Jarret Sperling have spent thousands of hours making sure their farm equipment is operating just right.
-
Court of Appeal for Sask. decides child should not be vaccinated against their will
The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal has thrown out a ruling that would see a 13-year-old receive the COVID-19 vaccine, despite not wanting to get it.
Edmonton
-
Car turns into Valley Line train during testing
A vehicle collided with a Valley Line train conducting testing Saturday afternoon near Bonnie Doon Mall.
-
Special Sobeys till slows down the checkout experience
A Sobeys in northeast Edmonton has a checkout lane that is backing up with customers on purpose.
-
'It's really going to change BMX': St. Albert to get new training facility
The existing BMX track in St. Albert is getting an upgrade, in part thanks to a grant from the provincial government.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nelson, B.C. police officer dies from injuries more than a week after deadly avalanche
The second B.C. police officer caught in an avalanche while skiing in the backcountry near Kaslo earlier this month has died.
-
B.C. school district says 'personal data' on 19,000 students and staff was released
A B.C. school district is warning parents, teachers and students about the "unauthorized disclosure of personal data" related to more than 19,000 people in the school community.
-
'Homicide in slow motion': Police urged to tackle stalking amid rise of tracking tech
Tracking technology, like AirTags, gives stalkers even more access to already vulnerable women, according to Battered Women's Support Services in Vancouver.
Regina
-
'More than just a game': Sask. curlers look to qualify for 2024 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games
A staple of Special Olympics curling in Regina has returned to the ice this weekend.
-
Star Wars on the prairies; Life-sized TIE Fighter replica pops up in Sask. town
A central Saskatchewan town was turning heads thanks to a life-sized display from the popular Star Wars film series.
-
House fire leads to minor injuries in central Regina
Firefighters in Regina responded to a house fire that ended with minor injuries.