Ottawa Humane Society launches program for dogs to visit fire stations

The Ottawa Humane Society says dogs will visit Ottawa Fire stations as part of a new program. (Ottawa Humane Society/release) The Ottawa Humane Society says dogs will visit Ottawa Fire stations as part of a new program. (Ottawa Humane Society/release)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina