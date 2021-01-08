OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Hospital's COVID-19 vaccination clinic is cancelling appointments for health care workers and pausing vaccinations for several days until a new shipment of doses arrives in the capital.

Premier Doug Ford said Friday that Ontario is "quickly running out" of COVID-19 vaccines to administer. During his media availability, Ford said the Ottawa Hospital has told the Ontario government it will exhaust its supply by the end of the week.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the Ottawa Hospital said the COVID-19 vaccination clinic is working closely with the Ministry of Health to receive additional shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"The clinic is expected to provide vaccinations until this Saturday. After Saturday, the clinic is expected to be paused and resume operations towards the end of next week," said the Ottawa Hospital.

"The remaining vaccine doses available will be provided to long-term care residents as a priority, and individuals requiring second doses to ensure they receive the vaccine within the 21 to 28 days period, as per Pfizer requirements."

The Ottawa Hospital says some pre-booked appointments for health care workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will be cancelled because the hospital is running out of the vaccine.

"Those individuals will be contacted with a new appointment time to ensure they receive their second dose within the timeframe outlined."

The hospital says it will not book any new appointments for health care workers until a new shipment of COVID-19 vaccines have arrived.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at The Ottawa Hospital has officially vaccinated 10,000 individuals in our community.



This is an important step in our fight against COVID-19.



Thank you to everyone who has helped us get here, but we are not done yet... pic.twitter.com/iTVSqCXt94 — The Ottawa Hospital (@OttawaHospital) January 6, 2021

As of Thursday, 11,000 Ottawa residents had received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ontario government has said it expects to receive approximately 80,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine the week of Jan. 11, and another 80,000 doses the week of Jan. 18.