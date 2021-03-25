OTTAWA -- The city of Ottawa will host an interfaith service and flags at Ottawa City Hall will fly at half-mast today to remember the 457 Ottawa residents who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today is the one-year anniversary of the first death in Ottawa linked to novel coronavirus. On March 25, 2020, the city reported a man in his 90s died at the Ottawa Hospital, five days after he was admitted with a fever.

"I want to take a moment to think about all the losses that so many have experienced. Those numbers on the Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 Dashboard represent people," said Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health.

"They're grandparents, mothers, fathers, siblings, aunts, uncles, friends, neighbours, knowledge keepers, they're people we pass on the street and on the bus."

Ottawa Public Health reports 457 Ottawa residents have died due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

"Our collective efforts will prevent more loss, as will the vaccinations that are just starting to make a difference for older adults at risk in our community," said Dr. Etches.

Mayor Jim Watson will host an interfaith service this evening to honour all city of Ottawa residents who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Watson will be joined by Dr. Etches, Chief Wendy Jocko, Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation, Mr. Francois Couillard, Bahá’í Community of Ottawa, Reverend Dr. Anthony Bailey, Parkdale United Church, Rabbi Idan Scher, Congregation Machzikei Hadas, and Imam Samy Metwally, Islamic Society of Gloucester.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the in-person service is only for participating interfaith leaders and media.

The public is invited to watch live on Mayor Watson’s Facebook page, beginning at 6 p.m.