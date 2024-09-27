What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 27-29

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.

Carp Fair

The Carp Fair is known as the ‘Best Little Fair in Canada.”

This year’s theme is “Celebrating Our Best,” featuring local artisans, farmers, businesses showcasing their work, along with music, shows and a midway.

Musical entertainment includes Tim Hicks and Young Bucks on Friday and The Band Sussex and RilEy New Band on Saturday.

The Carp Fair runs until Sunday. For more information, visit www.carpfair.ca.

Sam Hunt

Sam Hunt brings the Locked Up Tour to Canadian Tire Centre Friday night.

Hunt will be joined by Russell Dickerson and Dalton Dover.

For tickets, visit www.canadiantirecentre.com.

Ottawa 67’s

The Ottawa 67 kick off the new Ontario Hockey League season Friday night at TD Place.

The 67’s host the Niagara Ice Dogs at 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit www.tdplace.ca.

Ottawa Senators Fan Fest

The Ottawa Senators annual Fan Fest is Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Events include an open practice, alumni panel, press conferences, kids' activities and more.

Fan Fest is at Canadian Tire Centre.

For your free tickets, visit www.senators.com.

Atletico Ottawa

Atletico Ottawa hosts the Halifax Wanderers Sunday afternoon at TD Place.

Game time is 2 p.m.

For tickets, visit atleticoottawa.canpl.ca.

Ottawa Fall Home Show

Discover the latest in home décor, design, landscaping, and more this weekend at the Ottawa Fall Home Show.

The Fall Home Show runs until Sunday at the EY Centre.

Speakers include Bryan Baeumler, Lisa Poirier, Jeremy Cheff and Ellen Lee.

For tickets and information, visit www.ottawafallhomeshow.com.

Fifty-Five Plus Lifestyle Show

The Fifty-Five Plus Lifestyle Show runs Friday and Saturday at the EY Centre.

Check out more than 100 exhibitors, celebrity entertainment and informative presentations. Entertainment includes Duelling Pianos and Bowser and Blue.

For more information, visit https://cmg.fifty-five-plus.com/lifestyle-show/.

Ottawa Cat Show

The Ottawa Cat Show runs Saturday and Sunday at the Nepean Sportsplex.

Checkout the vendors and guest speakers.

National Arts Centre

Here’s a look at what’s the National Arts Centre this weekend:

Friday: NAC Indigenous Theatre presents Beaded Earring Workshop

Friday: Fernie, Emilie Khn and Unessential Oils

Saturday: Ivan Boivin-Flamand

For tickets and information, visit www.nac-cna.ca.

Ottawa International Animation Festival

North America’s leading animation event runs all weekend in Ottawa.

The Ottawa International Animation Festival presents films, industry talks and exhibits.

Fr tickets and information, visit www.animationfestival.ca.

NCC Bikedays

The National Capital Commission's Weekend Bikedays continue all weekend.

Roads will be closed to vehicles along the Ottawa River and Rideau Canal for active transportation. Here is a look at the schedule for Saturday and Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway, between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kichi Zībī Mīkan, westbound lanes between Vimy Place and Carling Avenue – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, between Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pumpkinfest

Pumpkin season kicks off this weekend at Saunders Farm.

Enjoy the fall colours and gourd times, featuring world-famous mazes and playgrounds, a wagon ride, a zipline and more.

Pumpkinfest runs until October 31.

For more information, visit https://saundersfarm.com/fall-pumpkin-days/.

Frightfest

The haunting season is underway at Saunders Farm this Halloween season.

Frightfest features spooky spectacles, including the Haunted Hayride, the Coven, the Shambles, the Cemetery Scare Zone and more.

Frightfest runs until Oct. 31. For more information, visit https://saundersfarm.com/frightfest/

Skreamers

Skreamers is alive this Halloween season at Proulx Farm on O’Toole Road.

Take a ride on the wild wagon through the border forest and then stroll through the Side Laboratory and Front Barn. Skreamers opens on Saturday night and is open every Friday and Saturday in October.

For tickets, visit skreamers.ca.

Pumpkinferno at Upper Canada Village

Walk through 9,000 hand-crafted pumpkins at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg.

Pumpkins come to life in a spectacular display of artistry and creativity along the streets and paths at Upper Canada Village during Pumpkinferno.

Pumpkinferno runs until Oct. 31. For tickets, visit https://www.uppercanadavillage.com/event/pumpkinferno/

Pumpkinferno at Kingston Pen

The Kingston Penitentiary welcomes Pumpkinferno this fall.

Explore the magic of Pumpkinferno with a nighttime walk through 7,000 hand-crafted pumpkins within the walls of the historic landscape.

For more information, visit https://www.kingstonpentour.com/event/pumpkinferno/

A new display for the 2022 edition of Pumpkinferno at Upper Canada Village. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Fort Fright at Fort Henry

Fort Henry in Kingston transforms into a nightmarish realm of creatures and monsters this Halloween.

Fort Fright runs until Oct. 31. For more information, visit https://www.forthenry.com/event/fort-fright/

Lansdowne Farmers' Market

The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.

Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Farmers Markets in Ottawa

The Parkdale Market is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Beechwood Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Westboro Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Barrhaven Market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Kanata Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit the Barrhaven Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Check out the Metcalfe Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Carp Farmers' Market is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

North Gower Farms Market – Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Museums

Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:

Parliament of Canada Tours

Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience

Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.

The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

Kingston Writerfest

The Kingston Writerfest continues until Sunday at various venues across Kingston.

For more information, visit www.kingstonwritersfest.ca.

Doors Open Kingston and Area

Take a look inside the heritage buildings in Kingston on Saturday for Doors Open Kingston and Area.

This year’s theme is adaptive re-use highlights the innovative ways cultural landmarks thrive in their community.

For a list of buildings, visit www.kingstonmuseums.ca.

Kingston Frontenacs

The Kingston Frontenacs play twice this weekend at the Slush Puppie Place.

Friday night, the Frontenacs host the Oshawa Generals at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, the Frontenacs host the Niagara Ice Dogs at 2 p.m.