Ottawa Home and Remodelling show returns, despite recession fears

    The Ottawa Home and Remodelling show returned to the EY Centre for its first event of the year, connecting the public and local contractors all under the same roof.

    Friday saw a steady stream of visitors looking to spruce up their living spaces – a boon for the many family-owned businesses in need of the exposure.

    "It really gets our name out and gives a chance for people to actually look at all the displays and see what we offer," said Accurate Stairs and Railings sales manager Alexandra Randell.

    Many builders are chasing the pandemic peak of home improvement interest. Even landscapers like Michael Hanstead of Driveways Ottawa, are getting a head start with the January show before the ground thaws.

    "We’re going to get some interest and then hopefully the same people that come this time around are going to come in March and go, 'I recognize the name,' and then we'll start doing some estimates," he said.

    At a time when many Canadians are tightening their belts, it has meant the end to the 'rush to renovate' for some.

    "I would say since August we've seen it taper down," said Randell, "So that’s why we’re trying to push a little more on the marketing side."

    Others like Hanstead claim the industry is "recession-proof."

    "When people are sitting at home and they're looking at their finances – what they do is they spend it on their investment, which is their home," he said.

    The event is a boon for Accurate Stairs and Railings – one of the many family-owned businesses in need of the exposure. Jan. 19, 2024 (Sam Houpt/CTV News)Industry trends are leading consumers away from large-scale jobs, according to Show Manager Robert Johnstone

    "A lot of people are questioning moving to new houses," he said. "They're looking more at doing smaller renovations and jobs to make their current living space a little bit more enjoyable."

    The softer market has provided business opportunities for some, like Ryan Markut, whose business Trim It All is just now entering the home renovation industry.

    "It's allowing the manufacturers to relook at their pricing, be more competitive, and head back to normal prices pre-COVID," he said.

    An estimated 10,000 to 15,000 people are expected at the show over the weekend. The event runs at the EY Centre this weekend until Sunday at 5pm.

