OTTAWA -- A group of students at a Nepean high school are fighting for what they say is a safer learning environment.

“It will be very hard to keep social distancing and stay in a class of 28; we’re also in portables,” said Anna Reynolds, a Grade 7 student at Sir Robert Borden High School.

The 12-year-old, along with a collection of friends, is fighting against reorganization at the school that would see their class of 22 expand to 28.

“The principal came in and talked to us and they said they’d have to have students desks pushed against the wall and there wouldn’t be any space for reading books or any learning spaces to go off by yourself,” Reynolds said.

Other students in the class are also concerned that the increased numbers in a portable could make social distancing challenging.

“That’s a big thing because the more the people, the more the people that aren’t vaccinated because there’s still people that aren’t vaccinated because there’s still lots of people that are 11 and just turning 12 soon, so it’s just going to increase the opportunity to get sick and then that will spread further,” classmate Philippa Jarvis said.

There are also concerns about the creation of new classes, and the potential for mixed or new cohorts.

“By spreading into their classes as well if one of us had COVID and we moved into another class we would be bringing it to them to, so it’s not just a matter of us anymore,” said Min Liu, another Grade 7 student.

The students say they’re particularly concerned about those who are not old enough to be vaccinated, and about lunch periods where students won’t be masked.

“Some of them don’t have proper ventilation. The windows don’t open and they’re just really tight, like an enclosed space which is just kind of hard to learn in,” Reynolds said.

With more than 60 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa schools and 13 ongoing outbreaks, medical experts say ensuring there are high levels of protection in schools - like masking, vaccination, ventilation, and social distancing - is imperative.

“You can think of this in terms of having layers of protection; the more layers you have the safer the environment, the more layers you peel off the more incremental risk is added,” Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases specialist, said.

In a statement the Ottawa Carleton District School Board says the classroom changes were made due to lower than expected enrolment figures.

“(That) meant the district was overstaffed relative to enrolment, and some schools will experience class reorganizations. These reorganizations will be completed in early October,” OCDSB spokesperson Darcy Knoll said.

The board says that even with the changes the new classes will adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols, including an emphasis on social distancing.

“It is important to note that all classes will continue to follow all COVID-19 health and safety procedures, such as mandatory masks, keeping cohorts of students separated, emphasis on handwashing and maintaining a safe distance from others. Most students in grade 7 are now eligible for a vaccine and we encourage all individuals born in 2009 or earlier to get their vaccination as soon as they are able,” Knoll wrote.

Still, some students believe the board should have delayed any changes until students who were not vaccinated, or ineligible for the vaccine, had a chance to get their shots.

“I do think they should save it until they’re vaccinated, but they probably should have done it before (school) started cause this has happened multiple times before,” Jarvis said.

The students are petitioning the board to stop the classroom changes, which are scheduled to go into effect Oct. 6.