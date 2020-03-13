OTTAWA -- Gas prices in Ottawa are set to drop to their lowest levels in 11 years.

Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says prices will drop 10 cents on Saturday in Ottawa and across Ontario.

McTeague tells CTVNewsOttawa.ca that “markets are panicking over the ongoing news about the spread of COVID-19 and further news that the clash between OPEC and Russia appears to be deepening, which is decreasing oil prices.”

“The shut down or slowdown of transport in North America is further contributing to downward pressure on gas prices.”

McTeague says prices will drop to around 82 cents/litre at most stations.

According to Ottawagasprices.com, prices range between 82.3 cents and 93.9 cents/litre in Ottawa on Friday afternoon.

McTeague says 82 cents a litre would be the lowest prices paid for gas in Ottawa since early March, 2009.