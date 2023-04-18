Ottawa gas prices set to rise this week with switch to summer blend

Expect the price at the pumps to go up this week as gas stations switch from winter blends to summer blends.

President of Canadians for Affordable Energy Dan McTeague tells CTV News prices are expected to go up by 8 cents per litre Wednesday.

That means Ottawa drivers could see gas prices rise from 156.5 cents per litre to 164.9 cents per litre this week. McTeague says that would be the highest gas price Ottawa has seen since Nov. 15, 2022.

Refineries switch to summer-blend gasoline in mid-April, which is more expensive than the winter blend. Summer blends are typically used until mid-September.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle.