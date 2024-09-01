Ottawa firefighters rescue person stuck on a cliff near Alexandra Bridge

The Ottawa Fire Services says a resident has been brought to safety after being stuck on a cliff near the Alexandra Bridge Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters say the Rope Rescue Team received a call from Ottawa police at around 1:25 p.m. asking for assistance in helping the resident who was stuck on the cliff after they were climbing towards the Samuel de Champlain Statue, starting from below the bridge.

When the rescuers arrived on the scene, they found that the individual was approximately 15 feet down the cliff. That was when one of them was lowered by a rope over the cliff towards the stuck resident.

The rescuer tied the resident into a harness then brought them up over the railing by 2:15 p.m.

Ottawa paramedics say though they were called to the scene, the person did not require medical assistance.

That was when police took over to investigate.

"The individual was issued two warnings under the Trespass to Property Act," the city's police service told CTV News Ottawa in a statement.