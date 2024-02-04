Ottawa firefighters extinguish basement fire in rural south Ottawa

Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) says a basement fire in rural south Ottawa was extinguished Saturday night.

A resident on Manotick Station Road called 9-1-1 at 8:13 p.m., saying there was a fire in the basement and that everyone inside had gotten out safely.

Firefighters initially fought the fire from outside, through a basement window, before entering the home and putting the rest of the flames out, keeping the fire from spreading. The fire was under control by 9:46 p.m.

The area has no hydrants, so firefighters set up a shuttle system using tanker trucks to bring water in from a water source.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

OFS spokesperson Nick DeFazio says the two occupants of the home were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The fire department says the Red Cross and the Salvation Army have been called in to assist the residents whose home was affected by the blaze.