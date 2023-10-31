OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa firefighter hurt battling garage fire in Manotick

    Ottawa Fire Generic

    Ottawa Fire Services says one firefighter was injured battling a garage fire in Manotick Tuesday afternoon.

    Fire crews were called to Manotick Main Street between Rideau Valley Drive and Highcroft Drive at around 4 p.m. on reports of heavy smoke and flames.

    The fire was quickly brought under control.

    The fire service said that the one firefighter's injury was "non-critical in nature."

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News