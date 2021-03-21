OTTAWA -- Dog owners are being urged to keep their pets on a leash while out for a walk near the water during this warm weekend.

The Ottawa Fire Service Water Rescue Team has responded to multiple calls this weekend for dogs and their owners falling through the thin layers of ice on the waterways.

Saturday night, Ottawa Fire Service Fire Prevention and Investigations Officer Marc Messier tweeted the water rescue unit was responding to a call for three dogs in the Ottawa River at Blair Road.

Ottawa Fire offers the following tips for walking with your pet near ice on the waters

Keep your pets on leash

If you see an animal in distress, remain on shore and call 911