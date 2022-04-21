Ottawa extends sewer and water line warranty program for five more years
The city of Ottawa will continue to offer warranty coverage for sewer and water lines through a third party, but is making some changes to the program to address concerns from residents and councillors.
In a memo to council, a director in Ottawa's Infrastructure and Water Services Department, Scott Laberge, says given the program's "success to date", the city will continue to offer the program for another five years.
The Service Warranty Program is offered by Service Line Warranties of Canada and endorsed by the city, offering homeowners voluntary protection plans to cover repair costs associated with their portion of water services and/or sewer/septic lines
Some residents said they thought the mailout from Service Line Warranties of Canada, with the city of Ottawa logo on the envelope, was a scam when they arrived in mailboxes in the winter of 2021. Water, sewer, and storm water pipes on your property are the homeowner's responsibility, and the city says the optional protection program addresses, "ongoing issues related to the private portion of water and sewer services, including unpredictable failure."
Laberge says while the initial communications from SLWC to Ottawa residents "raised some concerns", he says participation in the program indicates there is "interest and value in the program and its services as the potential savings to residents could be significant."
Laberge tells councillors that staff have worked with city departments and SLWC to ensure that concerns raised by residents and elected officials are addressed. Some of the changes include:
- Letters will be "co-branded, including the SLCW logo to be more prominent and ahead of the city of Ottawa logo," Laberge says. "Communications on the city's public social media platforms will be shared prior to any future mailouts by SLWC."
- Councillors will be informed prior to any new mailouts and provided with at least 10 business days to comment
- Clarification on mail sent to addresses where the warranty program is not an option, including multi-residential properties
- Address confusion regarding messaging in the letter where residents may "perceive undue obligation." Laberge says some residents indicated they felt obligated to reply to the letter, and language will be changed so it doesn't include a "Please reply or deadlines of any sort for providing a response."
Since the launch of the program, 4,002 Ottawa residents have purchased protections. The city says 202 repairs have been made since the launch of the program, costing $286,586.
Ottawa is one of 62 Canadian municipalities that endorse the Service Line Warranties Canada program.
"Without a program such as the one offered by SLWC, any repairs and their associated costs are the sole responsibility of the homeowner," Laberge says.
The city of Ottawa is not aware of any other existing water and sewer line warrant programs available for residents.
"Given the SLWC program uptake and success to date, staff's direction is to continue moving forward with the program," Laberge. "In keeping with the provisions of the current agreement the SLWC program will be extended for another five-year period and include the program enhancements."
The city of Ottawa offers additional information and a FAQ on their site.
