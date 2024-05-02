Teenager critically injured after being stabbed during lunch-hour fight in Nepean

Ottawa paramedics say a teenage male was taken to hospital in critical condition following a stabbing in Nepean Thursday.

It happened in the 100 block of Constellation Drive just before noon.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board confirmed in a statement that a Sir Guy Carleton Secondary School student was taken to hospital.

"The school has been in contact with the student’s family and is cooperating with the police investigation," the school board said in the statement.

A witness told CTV News Ottawa the stabbing happened after a group of teenagers got into an argument. The witness said that they saw the victim laying on the ground and surrounded by a group of four-five teenagers, noting that there was "a lot of blood."

The fight was very intense, the witness said, noting that there were lots of yelling, then fists and finally stabbing.

Though the witness did not see a knife, they say it's highly likely to have been used given the amount of blood that was there.

The City of Ottawa says there is "no current risk to building occupants," at the Mary Pitt Centre, noting that further updates will be provided by the ottawa Police Service (OPS).

The OPS says there is currently “a significant police presence due to a police operation.”

Police are asking people to avoid the area, noting that roads might be closed as they investigate.

The city’s police service did not provide further information.