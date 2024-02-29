OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa driver facing charges after clocking 154 km/h along Highway 174

    An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File) An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File)
    Share

    The Ottawa Police Service says one driver is facing stunt driving charges after being caught speeding along Highway 174.

    Police say the driver clocked a speed of 154 km/h not only in an 80 km/h zone, but also in a construction zone along the 174 eastbound at Tenth Line Road.

    The driver is also facing a licence suspension and their vehicle is being impounded.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Top 10 places to retire in Canada, according to Sotheby's

    For Canadians thinking about retirement, costs aren't the only factors to consider when deciding where they want to spend their golden years. According to a real estate firm, these are the best locations for retirees in Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News