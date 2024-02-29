Ottawa driver facing charges after clocking 154 km/h along Highway 174
The Ottawa Police Service says one driver is facing stunt driving charges after being caught speeding along Highway 174.
Police say the driver clocked a speed of 154 km/h not only in an 80 km/h zone, but also in a construction zone along the 174 eastbound at Tenth Line Road.
The driver is also facing a licence suspension and their vehicle is being impounded.
BREAKING Bill 21: Quebec Court of Appeal rules secularism law is constitutional
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Bill 21: Quebec Court of Appeal rules secularism law is constitutional
The Quebec Court of Appeal has ruled that the province's secularism law, better known as Bill 21, is constitutional and has overturned a lower court ruling that exempted English school boards from the law.
Poilievre calls for 'immediate police investigation' after DND employee's company gets ArriveCan contract
Pierre Poilievre says a Department of National Defence (DND) employee, who is also the CEO of a company awarded a multi-million dollar contract for work on the ArriveCan app, should be fired.
Singer Cat Janice dies at 31, after writing final song for young son
Cat Janice, a singer who reached hundreds of thousands through social media, has died at age 31 following a battle with a rare form of cancer.
Analysis Defence insiders sound alarms on state of Canadian military
Citing everything from troop shortages to dwindling ammunition stocks to aging equipment and technology, a growing number of defence insiders are raising alarms about the state of the Canadian military.
Dead woman's estate ordered to pay B.C. university more than $650,000 for wage fraud, theft
The estate of a woman who died more than a decade ago is being ordered to pay a B.C. university more than $650,000 for wage fraud and theft.
Top 10 places to retire in Canada, according to Sotheby's
For Canadians thinking about retirement, costs aren't the only factors to consider when deciding where they want to spend their golden years. According to a real estate firm, these are the best locations for retirees in Canada.
Son of Blue Jays reliever hit by car in Florida out of ICU
Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson’s son is out of the paediatric intensive care unit after he was hit by a car in Florida on Sunday.
Why do we have leap year days? Here's a mathematical breakdown
Leap year marked down as every four years is a few decimals shy of the exact days around the sun. Here's a closer solution.
Ottawa adds funding to CBC; broadcaster will get $1.4B budget
Canada's public broadcaster is getting an increase in funding, despite executives insisting that a request to cut CBC/Radio-Canada's budget for the next fiscal year was one reason they announced layoffs for 10 per cent of staff.
Atlantic
N.S. highlights major tax break in new budget
The Nova Scotia government is projecting another hefty deficit for its new budget as it aims to create a lunch program for schools and offer more resources for health care.
Sussex, N.B., residents cleaning up after Thursday morning flooding
Many residents and business owners in Sussex, N.B., are cleaning up their main floors and basements after they were flooded by heavy rainfall.
Strong winds across the Maritimes cause power outages, flooded roadways, school closures
Strong winds resulted in thousands of power outages in the Maritimes Thursday, as well as flooded roadways and school closures.
Toronto
One dead after being shot while travelling in vehicle in Rexdale
One man is dead after police say that he was shot at while travelling in a vehicle in Rexdale on Thursday afternoon.
'I'm saddled with it': Toronto mayor laments extra costs for FIFA World Cup
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow lamented the cost of the FIFA World Cup, saying that if she knew it would have cost so much she wouldn’t have made the choice to bid.
NHL fines Maple Leafs head coach Keefe US$25,000 after disagreement with refs
The NHL has fined Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe US$25,000 for 'unprofessional conduct directed at the officials.'
Montreal
BREAKING Pornhub operator broke federal privacy law, federal watchdog finds
The federal privacy watchdog says the operator behind Pornhub and other pornographic sites broke the law by enabling intimate images to be shared on its websites without direct knowledge or consent.
Wild winds, rain cause power outages, school closures across Quebec
More than 70,000 homes in Quebec are without power following the intense wind and rain.
Northern Ontario
Northern Ont. man pulled over for drunk driving with child in car after allegedly assaulting spouse
A 38-year-old northern Ontario man is facing more than a dozen criminal charges after allegedly assaulting his spouse and then being pulled over for drunk driving with a child in the car a short while later.
Time change: When do we set clocks forward this year?
Canadians will soon have to adjust their clocks an hour ahead as we draw closer to the start of spring. Here's what you need to know before we 'spring forward.'
Chapleau teen charged with assaulting partner
A 17-year-old from Chapleau has been charged with domestic abuse-related offences after Ontario Provincial Police were called following a physical altercation.
London
Federal dollars announced for 'Bruce C' project at Bruce Power
The federal government is chipping in $50-million towards the planning of a new nuclear build at Bruce Power near Kincardine, Ont. The announcement was made Thursday in Ottawa by Natural Resources Canada at the annual Canadian Nuclear Association Conference.
Fatal crash closes section of Highway 21
One person has died after a crash on Highway 21 in Georgian Bluffs. OPP, EMS and fire were called to the scene between Grey Road 18 and Grey Road 13 around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
Local junior achievers learning to launch their own business
A free program in London teaches students how to launch and run their own businesses. Junior Achievers is teaching students from grades four to 12,\ about financial health and work skills.
Winnipeg
Manitoba church shuttered by dwindling numbers reopens for first time in 13 years
The bells are ringing once again outside the Roman Catholic church in Vita, Man. and for the first time in more than a decade, residents are back inside.
'Should have been happening all along': Kinew unveils bail reform plan for Manitoba
The Kinew government has unveiled a five-point community safety plan aimed at bolstering Manitoba’s bail system and cracking down on repeat offenders.
Teen arrested in armed robbery; RCMP searching for 2nd suspect
One teenager has been arrested following an armed robbery in Selkirk on Tuesday, but RCMP is still looking for a second suspect.
Kitchener
Collision involving WRPS closes Waterloo intersection
A Waterloo regional police vehicle was involved in a collision Thursday afternoon that shut down a section of University Avenue West in Waterloo.
Council staff recommends rezoning Schneider land to facilitate donation
The Schneider family may be one step closer to finalizing an agreement to donate over 230 acres of land in Wilmot Township to the Rare Charitable Reserve.
Wood pallet facility destroyed in early morning fire, damages pegged at $2M
A Wellington North building was destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning.
Calgary
Weather advisory issued for Calgary as cold front expected Thursday afternoon
The midweek chinook that warmed up Calgary is not sticking around.
-
LIVE @ 3:15 MT Alberta to table 2024 budget Thursday afternoon
The Alberta government will table its budget for the upcoming fiscal year Thursday afternoon.
Alberta woman charged with counselling to commit murder
A central Alberta woman is facing charges after she allegedly asked someone to kill another person.
Saskatoon
'Complete his mission': Criminal psychologist theorizes Sask. mass killer's motives
Myles Sanderson was most likely on his way to kill his ex-partner and “complete his mission” when officers forced him off the highway and arrested him, according to a criminal psychologist.
Saskatoon fire chief says people are losing fingers and toes as winter camps proliferate
Saskatoon’s fire chief says the number of encampments have tripled this year and shelters in the city are overflowing, as more people continue to experience homelessness.
Sask. teachers announce 2 day province wide withdrawal of extracurricular activities and supports
Teachers all across Saskatchewan will withdraw extracurricular supports beginning on Tuesday, March 5.
Edmonton
Guns, drugs and cash seized from suspected dealers operating near Lloydminster
ALERT Lloydminster's organized crime team moved in on a pair of suspected cocaine dealers earlier this month.
Liquor store clerk pepper sprayed during robbery; police search for 2 suspects
The Edmonton Police Service is asking for help to identify one of two suspects in a liquor store robbery.
Vancouver
Concerns about gangster guests at short-term rentals in B.C. city
Short-term rental hosts in Prince George, B.C., have been urged to "exercise caution" following reports of gangsters booking stays – and in some cases refusing to vacate the properties.
Avalanche risk prompts warning, Trans-Canada Highway closure after 'biggest storm of the season' in B.C.
Dangerous snowpack conditions in British Columbia and Alberta have prompted avalanche forecasters to issue a 'special public avalanche warning' following significant snowfall this week in the Western Canadian backcountry.
Here's how much snow fell across B.C. Wednesday
Preliminary data from Environment Canada shows just how much snow dumped on parts of B.C. Wednesday as a frontal system passed through the coastal region.
Regina
Sask. teachers announce 2 day province wide withdrawal of extracurricular activities and supports
Teachers all across Saskatchewan will withdraw extracurricular supports beginning on Tuesday, March 5.
Saskatchewan vows not to remit carbon tax on eve of deadline
The Government of Saskatchewan has vowed not to remit the federal carbon tax on natural gas used for home heating. The announcement comes on the last day before the payment deadline for the month of January.
