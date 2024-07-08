Ottawa craft brewers, distilleries see rise in sales as LCBO strike reaches fourth day

As the Liquor Control Board of Ontario's (LCBO) strike extends into its fourth day, its locations across Ontario remain closed, prompting the province to launch a new interactive map to assist those searching for alcoholic beverages.

On Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford posted a video to social media site X where he introduced a new map aimed at connecting consumers to retail outlets selling beer, wine, cider and spirits.

"Even though we've been here for 11 years, people still don't know that we exist so many people just think LCBO is the only outlet for spirits," says Greg Lipin, owner of North of 7 Distillery.

"We are one of the only alternatives if you're looking for spirits since the LCBO is closed and then Ottawa, there's just a handful of distilleries and of the 50 craft distilleries in Ontario I would say maybe six make rum, maybe three make whisky."

Lipin says his distillery has seen a solid increase in sales since the LCBO closed and the new map is helping to expand their customer base and discover their line of locally produced products, like vodka, gin, whisky and rum.

Paul Meek, who owns Kichesippi Beer Co. in Bells Corners, says his sales are also up.

The storefront and restaurant offer beer, coolers, and even international wines. While Meek knows Ottawa residents can simply travel to Quebec to make their alcohol purchase, he encourages residents to support their local businesses.

"When you buy at the LCBO, the money stays in the Ontario economy, but we would like to see now is because you can't get to the LCBO we are hoping you go to your local brewery go to your local cidery, go to your local distillery and help keep that money in our community and our province," he says. "

We have our own beers, some local ciders, local seltzers and some wonderful Ontario products."

All 669 retail stores across Ontario closed on Friday due to stalled contract negotiations between the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) and the provincial government.

LCBO retail locations are expected to stay closed for at least 14 days, though convenience outlets in smaller communities will remain open and online ordering is available with product limits in place.

With so many buying options available, there are questions if the voices of striking LCBO workers will be heard.

"A lot of small grocery stores outside the city have beer," said Beer Store customer, Mike Patterson.

"I don't disagree with the workers going on strike. I think they have reasons to do it, just the way it's being run. Whether it will work or not, I don't know."