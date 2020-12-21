OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, as the province experiences a full week of more than 2,000 cases per day.

There are 611 new cases in Toronto, 480 in Peel Region, 192 in York Region and 138 in Windsor-Essex. There are 2,123 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario and 17 new deaths.

The figures for Ottawa have remained relatively stable and much lower than other urban areas, though Ottawa Public Health has reported transmission figures that have been stable in the "Orange-Restrict" zone. They have not noticeably decreased, but have also not noticeably increased.

Updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health are due this afternoon.

The figures come as sources say the premier will announce a provincewide lockdown beginning Christmas Eve. The lockdown is expected to last for 28 days for all parts of the province south of Sudbury and 14 days for northern Ontario.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.