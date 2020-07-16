OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say there are no reports of injuries after a vehicle crashed into an Orleans building.

Emergency crews were called to a building in the area of Tenth Line Road and Charlemagne Boulevard around 12:50 p.m. after the vehicle drove into the building.

Police say the driver of the vehicle suffered a "medical issue," causing the vehicle to crash into the building. The driver was treated on scene by paramedics.

Police report damage to the building and the vehicle, but no injuries.

On Monday, two drivers were critically injured after their vehicles crashed into buildings in Ottawa.