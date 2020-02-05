OTTAWA -- Team Canada announced the 32 athletes that will represent the country at the 2020 Invictus Games later this year.

The unveiling was made at a special ceremony at Ottawa City Hall on Wednesday.

“Its an honour, I am thrilled, I’m excited,” said Retired Sergeant Nadia Duranleau, who is named a team captain. “Not only to be one of the team members, but to represent the team as well, I would never have thought it was possible, but anything is possible.”

Team Canada will be comprised of 14 current serving members of the Armed Forces and 18 veterans, all of whom, acquired an illness, physical injury or mental health injury while serving.

“This is about recreating the camaraderie that they’re used to, how they can support one another,” said Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan. “We need to be able to remind ourselves of that, what our troops actually go through, but also their families, it’s an inspiration to all of us.”

The athletes will join more than 500 competitors from 20 nations to participate in a series of 10 adaptive sports.

“Training has been good,” says Warrant Officer Ray Burke, who will be participating in four of the events. “We have diligent coaches, that are always making sure our training is up to speed.”

The 2020 Invictus games will be held from May 9th-16th in The Hauge, the Netherlands.