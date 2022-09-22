Ottawa could see lowest temperatures in four months on first night of fall

You may be tempted to turn the heat on in the house on the first night of fall, as temperatures drop into the low single digits.

Environment Canada is calling for a low of plus 4 C overnight, the lowest temperature recorded in Ottawa since mid-May. The temperature was 1.6 C on May 19.

The forecast calls for a partly cloudy night with a chance of showers. Low plus 4 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Friday with a high of 13 C.

Sunshine continues on Saturday with a high of 19 C. The outlook for Sunday is a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers, High 18 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 18 C and a low of 8 C.