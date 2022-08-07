Ottawa could see additional 50 mm of rain by Monday night
A rainfall warning remains in effect for the city of Ottawa, with Environment Canada warning the capital could see an additional 50 mm of rain by Monday night.
A series of storms moving across the region brought heaving rain, strong winds and thunder to Ottawa on Sunday.
"Rain will continue intermittently today before coming to an end late tonight." the weather agency said in an update Monday. "Some locales have already received more than 100 mm from yesterday."
Several roads were flooded in residential areas in Kanata and other neighbourhoods across the city, and Hydro Ottawa responded to several power outages. At one point, more than 2,000 customers were without power.
The updated rainfall warning says rainfall amounts of 50 to 100 mm of rain is expected by Monday night.
Environmen tCanada says water may pond on roadways and cause localized flooding in low-lying areas.
A heat warning has ended, with cooler temperatures expected on Monday.
Monday will be cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning. Showers beginning in the afternoon. Amount 5 to 10 mm. High 27 C, with the humidex making it feel like 37 degrees.
On Sunday, Ottawa hit 30 C with a humidex of 41 at 12 p.m. The temperature dropped slightly just after 1 p.m. as a storm moved through.
The record high for Aug. 7 at the Ottawa Airport was 34.2 C, set in 2001. The record rainfall is 53.1 mm, set in 1972. The average high for this time of the year is 26 C.
The forecast calls for showers at times heavy to continue through the evening and overnight. Local amount 30 to 40 mm. Low 19 C.
Tuesday's forecast calls for more rain with a high of 21 C. Wednesday could see some sunny breaks.
OTTAWA SWELTERS UNDER EXTREME HEAT SATURDAY
Saturday say a high of 32.2 C in Ottawa, making it the hottest day of 2022 so far. The humidex was 41, also the muggiest it has been this year.
"That's very unhealthy, very uncomfortable. Doesn't matter how fit or athletic you are," Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips said. "This is tropical air. This is moisture coming from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean often called the Bermuda High, pumping like a heat pump all this warm air northward. A good part of the eastern part of the country and millions of Canadians are going to be affected by this."
Gatineau was the hot spot in Canada at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The temperature at the Gatineau Airport was 32.5 C.
The warmest temperature in Gatineau on Saturday was 32.7 C at 5 p.m.
--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez.
RAINFALL WARNING | Ottawa could see additional 50 mm of rain by Monday night
