Water levels on the Ottawa River from Lac Coulonge to Montreal Archipelago are expected to rise rapidly tomorrow due to rainfall and snowmelt, according to the Ottawa River Regulating Committee.

The committee also warns that flood levels are expected to be exceeded over the weekend.

Flows and levels similar to the May 2017 flood may be reached depending how much rain is received in the coming days.

Two low pressure systems are expected to bring 30 to 80 mm of precipitation from Thursday to Saturday, according to a release from the committee.

“At the same time, warmer temperatures will melt a large portion of the remaining snowpack in the central areas of the basin."

The exact amount is difficult to predict, the committee says.

Residents in flood-prone zones are encouraged to take precautions.