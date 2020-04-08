OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police have released new video of a suspect in a fatal shooting at an Airbnb in Centretown earlier this year.

The new video shows a man wearing a blue jacket and red pants walking east on Gilmour Street around 7:20 a.m., just before the shooting happened.

Police say that man is a suspect and they are looking to identify him.

The early-morning shooting on Jan. 8 killed 18-year-old Manny Akol and injured three other people.

Police say they would also like to speak with the driver of a light-coloured vehicle seen travelling east at the end of the video.

They are also hoping to speak with anyone who may have seen any vehicles pulled over in the area of Lyon Street, between Somerset Street and Gilmour Street, between 7 and 8 a.m. that morning.