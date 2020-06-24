OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa will close several roads to vehicles in the ByWard Market this summer to allow bars and restaurants to expand patios during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Jim Watson announced the plans to close the roads starting July 4 during Wednesday's Council meeting.

On Twitter, Watson said the closures for patio season would allow "local businesses to safely accommodate more customers, while respecting physical distancing."

Clarence Street will be closed to vehicles from William Street to Dalhousie Street so restaurants can expand patios.

William Street and the ByWard Market Square will be available for pedestrians only.

The north side of York Street will be closed from ByWard Market Square to Sussex Drive. On-street parking spaces on a portion of York Street near the Ottawa sign will be reserved for patios to expand.

Watson says the roads will be closed from July 4 until the end of patio season.