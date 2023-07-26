Ottawa Bylaw issues 1,531 tickets worth $450 for illegally parking in accessible parking spots this year

Ottawa Bylaw Services is reminding drivers not to park in accessible parking spaces if you don't have a permit.

Bylaw Services says officers have issued 1,531 tickets for drivers parking in accessible parking spots without a permit since the start of the year. That works out to an average of seven parking tickets a day since Jan. 1.

The fine for parking in an accessible parking space without a permit is $450.

"Please be courteous and find alternate parking arrangements to leave these parking spots to those who require them," Bylaw Services said in a statement.