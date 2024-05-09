OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 6 people arrested in investigation into drug trafficking in eastern Ontario and western Quebec

    A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    Six people have been arrested in eastern Ontario and western Quebec following an investigation into drug trafficking and a series of arsons and incidents of violence, according to police.

    The Surete du Quebec says the major crimes division in Gatineau carried out operations to arrest the suspects in Brownsburg-Chatham and Lachute, Que. and Hawkesbury, Ont. on Thursday morning.

    "The investigation began last February following a series of arsons and incidents of violence and intimidation linked to the control of the sale of narcotics in this sector between two criminalized groups," police said in a statement.

    The six people will appear in court in Saint-Jérôme on Friday to face charges, including gangsterism and drug and firearms offences, according to police.

    In March, police seized nearly 250 grams of cocaine, more than 15,000 methamphetamine tablets, two loaded 9mm handguns and $11,500 in cash as part of an investigation in connection to the case.

