Ottawa Black Bears heading to Toronto this summer, looking for players, coaches

Ottawa Black Bears will be bringing three junior lacrosse teams to play at the Jr. National Lacrosse League (NLL)Tournament in Toronto this summer, and are seeking players and coaches to join them.

The tournament will take place from August 16 to 18 at the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre. It will be hosted by the Toronto Rock, said the team in a news release on Wednesday.

“The Black Bears are looking for minor league lacrosse players within the Ontario Lacrosse Association (OLA) Zone 5 boundaries who demonstrate dedication to the sport to represent the organization at the Jr. NLL Tournament Players aged U13 (born in 2012 and 2013), U15 (born in 2010 and 2011) and U17 (born in 2008 and 2009) can register HERE and by participating in the Jr, NLL Qualifiers taking place in Ottawa on July 19 to 21,” reads the release.

The team is also looking for minor league lacrosse coaches to represent Ottawa at the Jr, NLL Tournament this August. Two active coaches are required within the OLA Zone 5 boundaries to work as assistant coaches, reads the release.

To qualify for a coach, you have to have three years of youth lacrosse experience. Registration is available at the following link. Applications will close on June 21.

The Black Bears will be playing their first season in Ottawa this December, after the team moved from New York in February.

More information is available online.