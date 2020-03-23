OTTAWA -- Some of Ottawa's top Olympians are expressing support for Canada's decision not to send athletes to the Tokyo Games unless they are postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wrestler Erica Wiebe, who won a gold medal at the Rio Games in 2016 and qualified for Tokyo last weekend, said she's 'heartbroken' by the decision but believes it's the right move.

"I believe we are standing on the right side of history," the Stittsville native said in a thread on Twitter. "I hope the IOC will do the right thing and postpone the @Olympics until 2021."

The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee issued joint statement Sunday evening saying they refuse to send athletes to Tokyo unless the Games are pushed back.

Canada is the first country to issue such a statement.

Runner Melissa Bishop said she at first reacted with tears reading the COC’s announcement, and her biggest fear is that the International Olympic Committee will proceed with the games without Team Canada.

“BUT this is far bigger than our dreams right now,” she added. This is far bigger than the Olympics. I do stand by the COC and CPC’s decision, and hope that the IOC will also stand up for what is right. We must fight for humanity right now.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

please read *ALL of this.⁠ ⁠ My first emotion was tears reading the COC’s announcement. We work so hard, for many, many, years to be at this level. I know the thrill of making an Olympic team, walking into opening ceremonies, and competing amongst the best in the world. Representing your country at the Olympic Games is an absolute privilege and the thought of not being able to do that makes me cry. My biggest fear is the IOC won’t agree and the Olympics will go on without Team Canada. ⁠ ⁠ BUT this is far bigger than our dreams right now. This is far bigger than the Olympics. I do stand by the COC and CPC’s decision, and hope that the IOC will also stand up for what is right. We must fight for humanity right now. I, personally, have family members that are in that ‘high risk’ category right now. I am not wiling to take those risks to lose them. Now more than ever, is a time to think bigger than yourself. Protect yourself, your families, and your communities.⁠ ⁠ I’ll be ready and will wait for the 2020 Olympics, whenever they may be. I still have a medal to fight for. ⁠ Sport will bring the world together again. When the time is right, the Olympics will be a celebration. ⁠ ⁠ #teamcanada #olympics #yabish #stayhome #stayfocused⁠ ⁠

A post shared by Melissa | Canadian Olympian (@melissacorinneb) on

Bishop, a native of Eganville, Ont., competed at the 2012 and 2016 Games.

Ottawa native Gaby Dabrowski, the first Canadian woman to ever win a senior Grand Slam tennis title, also tweeted that she supports the decision.

"Competing in the Olympics is my #1 goal but I fully support this decision and I commend our leadership for taking a stand," she said. "I hope more nations follow suit."

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to start July 24.