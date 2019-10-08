

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





Four Ottawa ambulances will be donated for transportation use in Nunavut.

The ambulances are at the end of their life-cycle and are no longer responding to calls on Ottawa streets.

The cost of one ambulance is pegged at just over $9 thousand.

The Nunavut Association of Municipalties requested 15 ambulances but the city has only four decomissioned vehicles.

The ambulances will be transported by barge next spring or summer.

A city committee is expected to appove the donation next week.