Ottawa Ambulances donated to Nunavut
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019 12:12PM EDT
Four Ottawa ambulances will be donated for transportation use in Nunavut.
The ambulances are at the end of their life-cycle and are no longer responding to calls on Ottawa streets.
The cost of one ambulance is pegged at just over $9 thousand.
The Nunavut Association of Municipalties requested 15 ambulances but the city has only four decomissioned vehicles.
The ambulances will be transported by barge next spring or summer.
A city committee is expected to appove the donation next week.