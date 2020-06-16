OTTAWA -- Two more residents of Ottawa have died because of COVID-19, and six more people have tested positive for the virus.

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, there have now been 2,036 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

260 people have died from the disease.

Active cases falling after brief spike over weekend

The number of active cases in Ottawa is falling again after a brief spike over the weekend.

There are currently 79 known active cases of COVID-19 in the city, according to OPH data. The number had reached a low of 74 last Friday, June 12 before rising to 84 on Saturday and Sunday.

These are laboratory-confirmed cases. Ottawa Public Health continues to say the actual number of infections may be between 5 and 30 times greater than the number of known infections.

There are currently 15 people hospitalized with COVID-19 complications. Ottawa medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches says she considers hospitalizations a more reliable measure of community spread because it doesn't rely on voluntary testing. The number of hospitalizations has fallen from 38 people at the start of the month to 15 today.