Orleans explosion investigation 'developing very quickly,' police chief says

Ottawa police chief Eric Stubbs says the investigation into an explosion in Orléans that injured 12 people earlier this month is developing quickly, but he would not elaborate on why police believe it's a criminal case.

Police announced last week that the arson unit was leading the investigation into the Feb. 13 blast because "the circumstances surrounding the explosion were deemed criminal," police said in a news release.

No other details about the case were immediately revealed at the time.

When asked about the case during a media availability Monday, Stubbs said he couldn't comment on specifics, but added that securing the scene has been difficult.

"Keeping the scene secure for the time that we have has been a significant issue; it's a large scene," Stubbs said. "It is developing very quickly. Unfortunately, I can't talk much about the circumstances surrounding it or why we think it's criminal but there are a lot of resources being dedicated to ensure we get to the bottom of this."

Stubbs said investigators are working with the Ontario Fire Marshal, the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA), and Minto, the homebuilder.

The explosion happened just before 6:20 a.m. Feb. 13. It destroyed four homes that were under construction and damaged many more in a wide radius. Nearly 30 households were displaced for several days. Eighteen families were allowed back in their homes and found damage both inside and outside their houses. Ten other families remained displaced as of last week.

Stubbs's comments came ahead of an Ottawa Police Services Board meeting to finalize the 2023 policing budget. Ottawa police are asking for $15 million more than they received in 2022, for a total budget of more than $401 million this year.