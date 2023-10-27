OPS looking for suspect in city-wide frauds

The Ottawa Police Service is looking to identify a suspect involved in several card frauds across the city.

Police say the suspect entered the same commercial store located in Kanata, Barrhaven, Nepean and Gloucester several times in August 2023 and purchased items with a fraudulent card.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this suspect, or information about these incidents, is asked to contact Det. Fortin of the East Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 3566.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.