Here's what you need to know about Ottawa Race Weekend this weekend

Thousands of runners will lace up their sneakers this weekend for the Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.

The popular event on Saturday and Sunday features the kids marathon, 2K, 5K, 10K, the Canadian 10K Championship, half-marathon and the 50th edition of the Marathon.

Organizers say registration has increased for the 2024 edition of the event, with 6,000 more participants this year compared to the 2023 event.

Here is everything you need to know about Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.

Race Schedule

Saturday

Ottawa Kids Marathon – 2 p.m.

Ottawa 2K – 3 p.m.

Ottawa 5K – 4 p.m.

Ottawa 10K – 6:30 p.m. (The elite women's 10K begins at 6:15 p.m.)

Sunday

Ottawa International Marathon – 7 a.m.

Ottawa Half Marathon – 8:30 a.m.

Start/finish lines

The start line for all races during Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend is located at Ottawa City Hall.

The finish line for the 2K, 5K, 10K, Marathon and Half Marathon is on Queen Elizabeth Driveway, near Laurier Avenue.

To find the route for each race, click here.

Race Kit Pickup and Health and Fitness Expo

The race kit pickup and the health and fitness expo will be held at the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne.

The health and Fitness Expo is open Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Early start for the O-Train

OC Transpo says O-Train Line 1 will start at 5 a.m. on Sunday so participants and spectators can get to the start line for the marathon.

Organizers say participants will also be able to use OC Transpo service for free on Friday and Saturday to travel to the Aberdeen Pavilion for the Health and Fitness Expo. You can use your May 9 Race Director's email as proof of participation.

Bike parking

Ottawa Race Weekend says free monitored bike parking will be available at Ottawa City Hall for the races.

The secure bike parking is open Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I push a stroller during the race? Organizers say with the exception of the 2K, baby joggers and strollers are not permitted.

Can I run with my dog? Dogs, with the exception of service animals, are not permitted.

Can I run with headphones? Organizers say while headphones are not recommended, runners can use headphones on the course.

Road Closures

Here is the list of road closures for Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.

Friday to Sunday

Queen Elizabeth Drive from Laurier to Somerset 8:00 a.m. Friday – 8:00 p.m. Sunday

Saturday

Laurier Avenue between Metcalfe and Nicholas 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Elgin Street northbound between Lisgar and Slater 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Elgin Street between Catherine and Queen Elizabeth Drive 3:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.

Elgin Street southbound between Wellington and Laurier 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Elgin Street northbound, between Laurier and Wellington 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Elgin Street between Lisgar and Gladstone 2:45 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Elgin Street between Lisgar and Catherine 6:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Frank Street between Elgin and Queen Elizabeth Drive 2:30 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Laurier Street between Elgin and Metcalfe 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

O’Connor between Laurier and Wellington 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Wellington between Bank and MacKenzie/Colonel By Drive eastbound 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Lakeside 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Lakeview 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Bronson southbound between Lakeside and Colonel By Drive 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (lane reductions)

Colonel By Drive between Daly and Hawthorne 2:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Colonel By Drive between Hawthorne and Bronson 3:00 p.m. – 8:30 pm

Hawthorne between Colonel By Drive and Main 3:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Pretoria Bridge 3:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth Drive between Somerset and Elgin 2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth Drive between Elgin and Preston 3:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Sunday