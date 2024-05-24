Community mourns victims of fatal boat crash near Kingston, Ont.

The three people killed in last weekend's tragic collision between a speedboat and a fishing boat north of Kingston are being remembered Friday.

Juliette Côté, 22, Riley Orr, 23, Kaila Bearman, 21 were all pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, in the Buck Bay part of Bobs Lake, roughly 140 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.

Côté was a recent graduate from St. Lawrence College. She co-owned a design business with her mom, and was described as being very excited to start the next chapter of her life.

A celebration of life was held for Côté at her family home on Friday.

Orr had been working with Frontenac Plumbing Service FPS since he graduated high school. In a post on Facebook, his former employer says, "We had the privilege and pleasure of watching him grow into an outstanding young man with so much potential."

Orr's celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 31; one day before he would have turned 24.

"Riley was quiet but had a huge, kind heart and he could light up a room with his smile," his obituary reads.

Bearman is described by family and friends as being creative with a great sense of humour.

In a post on Facebook, her aunt, Myra Stonier, says, "She was such a creative, beautiful young lady and such a beautiful soul. We are still finding it hard to imagine we lost her. We love you Kaila and you will be truly missed."

Ontario Provincial Police wrapped up their on-scene investigation on Wednesday, but no new details have emerged.