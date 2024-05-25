OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Novice driver facing charges after collision on Hwy 7: Ottawa OPP

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a novice driver is facing charges following a collision on Highway 7 in Ottawa. (OPP/ X) The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a novice driver is facing charges following a collision on Highway 7 in Ottawa. (OPP/ X)
    Share

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a novice driver is facing charges following a collision on Highway 7 in Ottawa.

    The OPP did not provide information about the collision. 

    Police say the driver had blood alcohol above zero in their system.

    As a result, they are facing a “roadside Three-day driver’s licence suspension,” said the OPP on X.

    Any blood alcohol concentration is prohibited for all drivers in Ontario under the age of 22 when hitting the road, police say.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Group tied to Islamic State plotted fatal Ontario restaurant shooting: Crown

    A gunman who is accused of killing a young Ontario man and shooting four of his family members at their small Mississauga restaurant in 2021 was allegedly part of a trio who had pledged allegiance to the listed terrorist group Islamic State, a Crown attorney said in an opening statement in the Brampton murder trial this week.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News