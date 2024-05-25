Novice driver facing charges after collision on Hwy 7: Ottawa OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a novice driver is facing charges following a collision on Highway 7 in Ottawa.

The OPP did not provide information about the collision.

Police say the driver had blood alcohol above zero in their system.

As a result, they are facing a “roadside Three-day driver’s licence suspension,” said the OPP on X.

Any blood alcohol concentration is prohibited for all drivers in Ontario under the age of 22 when hitting the road, police say.