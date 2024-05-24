What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 24-26

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the final weekend of May.

Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend

Thousands of runners will take to the streets of Ottawa this weekend for Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.

The Race Kit Pick-Up and the Health and Fitness Expo are at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Friday and Saturday. The start line for the race weekend races is at Ottawa City Hall.

Here is the schedule for Ottawa Race Weekend:

Saturday: Ottawa 2K at 3 p.m., Ottawa 5K at 4 p.m. and Ottawa 10K at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday: Ottawa Marathon at 7 a.m., Ottawa Half Marathon at 8:30 a.m.

For more information, visit www.runottawa.ca.

Great Glebe Garage Sale

The Glebe turns into a giant garage sale on Saturday.

The Great Glebe Garage Sale runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. across the Glebe.

Ottawa Titans

The Ottawa Titans host Trois Rivieres for a three-game series this weekend at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium.

Game times are 6:30 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

For tickets and information, visit www.ottawatitans.com.

Atletico Ottawa

Atletico Ottawa hosts Forge FC on Saturday afternoon at TD Place.

It's Toonie Hot Dog Game and the annual Wiener Dog Race.

For tickets and information, click here.

Monster Spectacular

Monster trucks roar into Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday afternoon.

Monster Spectacular is the ultimate motorsports family show mixing racing, showmanship and an exceptional fan experience. The 2024 lineup includes Hot Tamale, world champion Bounty Hunter, Red Baron and Overkill Evolution.

See Monster Spectacular Saturday at 2 p.m.

Six

Broadway across Canada presents Six at the National Arts Centre until Sunday.

"From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power!" says the NAC website.

"This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!"

There are two shows on Saturday and Sunday.

National Arts Centre

Here is a list of events at the NAC this weekend:

Friday: Oona Doherty – Navy Blue

Saturday: Lynne Hanson album release

Sunday: NAC Orchestra Kinderconcert Series – Destination Brazil!

For tickets, visit www.nac-cna.ca.

Stag and Doe

It's the final weekend to see Stag and Doe at the Ottawa Little Theatre.

The farcical comedy is written by Mark Crawford.

For more information, visit www.ottawalittletheatre.com/stag-and-doe-2/.

Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe

Here is a look at the events at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe this weekend.

Friday and Saturday: Capital City Dance presents Thriller

Annual Traditional Pow Wow

The Odawa Native Friendship Centre presents the annual Traditional Pow Wow on Saturday and Sunday.

The event is free and brings together dancers, drummers, singers, traditional food and craft vendors.

The Traditional Pow Wow is at the Canadian Police College on Sandridge Road.

World Lindy Hop Day Celebration

The Ottawa Swing Dance Society hosts a World Lindy Hop Day Celebration.

Enjoy a live band night on Friday at the St. Joseph's Parish Basement Hall on Wilbrod Street.

Kanata Ribfest

The 2024 Kanata Ribfest and Poutine Palooza is this weekend.

Enjoy three days of ribs and poutine at 400 March Road in Kanata.

Capital Comic Book Convention

Checkout the best in comics this weekend at the Capital Comic Book Convention.

The show focuses on comic books and graphic novels.

Visit the Capital Comic Book Convention on Sunday at the RA Centre.

NCC Bikedays

The National Capital Commission's Weekend Bikedays continue all weekend.

Roads will be closed to vehicles along the Ottawa River and Rideau Canal for active transportation. Here is a look at the schedule for Saturday and Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway, between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kichi Zībī Mīkan, westbound lanes between Vimy Place and Carling Avenue – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, between Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lansdowne Farmers' Market

The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.

Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Farmers Markets in Ottawa

The Parkdale Market is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Beechwood Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Westboro Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Barrhaven Market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Kanata Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit the Barrhaven Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Check out the Metcalife Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Carp Farmers' Market is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Museums

Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:

Oh Crap! Rethinking Human Waste

The Canada Science and Technology Museum invites you to explore human waste.

The 'Oh Crap! Rethinking Human Waste' exhibit runs until Jan 5, 2025, taking visitors on a journey into the environmental and social issues surrounding human waste.

You can even leave a souvenir of your visit in the "far room."

The Canadian Forces Artists Program

The Canadian War Museum hosts the Canadian Forces Artists Program – Group 9 until Sept. 2.

Experience the creative reflections on war and conflict of four civilian artists chosen to deploy with the Canadian Forces during 2018 and 2019.

Bug Adventure

The Canadian Museum of Nature presents Bug Adventure until Oct. 14.

This larger-than-life exhibition is from the design team behind The Lord of the Rings and Avatar.

You must get a ticket combo to visit the exhibition.

Parliament of Canada Tours

Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience

Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.

The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

Kingston Farmers' Market

The Kingston Memorial Centre Farmers Market is every Sunday.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Memorial Centre.

Monster Spectacular

The Monster Spectacular rolls into the Slush Puppie Place in Kingston on Sunday.

The show begins at 2 p.m.