    • A mix of sun and rain for Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend

    The sun peeks around a tree on Britannia Beach. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) The sun peeks around a tree on Britannia Beach. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
    A Sunny and warm day is in the forecast for the capital this Saturday with some rain late this evening.

    Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 21 C on Saturday – increasing cloudiness then 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Cloudy skies, a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 13 C are forecasted for tonight.

    On Sunday, the capital will see clearing skies with a high of 25 C. Cloudy periods and a low of 13 C are in the forecast for the night.

    It’s going to be cloudy on Monday with a high of 21 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers.

    Rain showers will continue through the night with a low of 15 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 21 C and a low of 10 C.

