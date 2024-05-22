Here's everything you need to know about the Great Glebe Garage Sale

The Great Glebe Garage Sale will be returning on Saturday.

Hundreds of Glebe residents will be selling their stuff from their front lawns, driveways and porches. Neighbourhood stores are also holding a huge sidewalk sale.

Shoppers will have the opportunity to take part in a massive treasure hunt – where everything from clothes, household goods and art will be sold.

The 2024 edition will be held on May 25 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The annual tradition, which attracts thousands every year, has been held every fourth Saturday of May since 1986. Shoppers and vendors are encouraged to voluntarily donate 10 per cent of their proceeds to the Ottawa Food Bank.

"It's one of the biggest event weekends of the year for the Glebe," The Glebe Community Association says on its website.

The Glebe neighbourhood is bordered by Bronson Avenue, the Queensway and the Rideau Canal.

Be prepared to walk

Parking is very limited in the area, according to the Glebe Community Association. The sale is also coinciding with Ottawa race weekend.

"We strongly encourage you to walk, ride your bike or take the bus for best access," the Glebe Community Association says.

Those who plan to drive are asked to park and walk in the neighbourhood to reduce congestion. Public parking lots can be found at Lansdowne Park, at Bank and Third Avenue and at the corner of Bank Street and Chamberlain Avenue.

Vendor registration not needed

If you're a Glebe resident and are planning to participate in the garage sale, registration is not required. Some schools, churches and community organizations rent out spots during the sale in exchange for a donation, but those spots are currently sold out.

The Glebe Community Association warns about renting a spot, as there have been reports of online scams.

Sidewalk sale

Strathcona Avenue – both sides – between O’Connor Street and Metcalfe Street.

Metcalfe Street – both sides – between Monkland Avenue and Pretoria Avenue.

Bank Street – west side – between Powell Avenue and Glebe Avenue.

Bank Street – west side – between First Avenue and 35 metres north of Holmwood Ave (just past Kettlemans Bagel Shop).

Bank Street – east side – between Regent Street and Clarey Avenue.

Bank Street – east side – between Pretoria Avenue and Strathcona Avenue

Bank Street – east side – between Fifth Avenue and Glebe Avenue.

Second Avenue – both sides – between Bank Street and approximately 75 metres east and west of Bank Street.

Rosebery Ave – north side – between Bank Street and 75 metres west of Bank Street.

Organizations accepting donations to be sold

If you're not a resident of The Glebe, you can still donate items to be sold at the garage sale.

Abbottford House is accepting good quality donations of flea market items and jewelry to be sold. Donations can be dropped off Monday to Friday at 960 Bank Street from 8:30 to 4:30 a.m.

St. Matthews Church is accepting reasonable quality donated goods that are likely to sell, including smaller furniture items.

Donations to the Ottawa Food Bank

Vendors and shoppers can deliver cash or cheques to the Ottawa Food Bank tent located outside the Metro McKeen, by 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Donations can also be made online or mailed directly to the food bank at 2001 Bantree Street, Ottawa, ON K1B 4X3. (Note: the Ottawa Food Bank is no longer operating out of the Michael Street location)

Public washrooms

Public washrooms are available at the Glebe Community Centre (Third and Lyon), Glebe St. James United Church (650 Lyon St.), St Giles Church at 181 First Ave (near Bank St) and St. Matthew’s Church at 217 First Avenue (near Bank St.).

Saturday's forecast

The garage sale is held every year – rain or shine.

Saturday's forecast (as of Wednesday) calls for sunny skies with a high of 23 C. Shoppers are encouraged to bring sunscreen.

"If the weather allows the sale to go ahead safely but there is rain in the forecast, vendors are encouraged to plan on using tarps or garages," the Glebe Community Association says.