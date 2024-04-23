OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • OPP uses spike belt to stop stolen vehicle on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario

    Ontario Provincial Police say officers used a spike belt to stop the driver of this stolen Toyota vehicle on Hwy. 401 near Napanee. The vehicle was reported stolen in York Region. (Ontario Provincial Police/release) Ontario Provincial Police say officers used a spike belt to stop the driver of this stolen Toyota vehicle on Hwy. 401 near Napanee. The vehicle was reported stolen in York Region. (Ontario Provincial Police/release)
    Share

    An Ottawa man is facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police used a spike belt to stop the driver of a stolen vehicle on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.

    Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from York Regional Police shortly after 7 a.m. Monday.

    Police say officers located the stolen Toyota vehicle driving eastbound on Hwy. 401, west of Napanee, in Lennox and Addington County and attempted to stop the vehicle.

    "The vehicle failed to stop for police and officers deployed a tire deflation device to safely bring the vehicle to a stop just past the Old Wilton Road overpass," police said, adding the driver was arrested without incident.

    The driver is facing charges of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and operation while prohibited.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News