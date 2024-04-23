OPP uses spike belt to stop stolen vehicle on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario
An Ottawa man is facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police used a spike belt to stop the driver of a stolen vehicle on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.
Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from York Regional Police shortly after 7 a.m. Monday.
Police say officers located the stolen Toyota vehicle driving eastbound on Hwy. 401, west of Napanee, in Lennox and Addington County and attempted to stop the vehicle.
"The vehicle failed to stop for police and officers deployed a tire deflation device to safely bring the vehicle to a stop just past the Old Wilton Road overpass," police said, adding the driver was arrested without incident.
The driver is facing charges of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and operation while prohibited.
