OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 75-year-old man from North Dundas.

David James Timmons was last seen Sunday at a home on County Road 5.

He is described as a white man, 5-foot-2 (157 cm) and 165 lbs (74 kg). A clothing description was not available.

Timmons drives a 2018 black Ford F-250 with Ontario plates 210 9WH

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry detachment of the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.