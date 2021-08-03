Advertisement
OPP searching for missing 75-year-old North Dundas man
OPP say David James Timmons, 75, was last seen Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, on County Road 5 in North Dundas, Ont. (OPP handout)
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 75-year-old man from North Dundas.
David James Timmons was last seen Sunday at a home on County Road 5.
He is described as a white man, 5-foot-2 (157 cm) and 165 lbs (74 kg). A clothing description was not available.
Timmons drives a 2018 black Ford F-250 with Ontario plates 210 9WH
Anyone with information is asked to call the Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry detachment of the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Correction:
OPP said in an updated release that the man's truck is a Ford F-250, not an F-150, and the license plate is 210 9WH, not 201 9WH. CTV News also mistakenly wrote 201 9HW in an earlier version of this article.
This story has been updated to reflect the corrected information and we regret our previous error.